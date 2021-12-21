Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.04 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) will report sales of $4.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Fiserv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.09 billion. Fiserv posted sales of $3.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full year sales of $15.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.35 billion to $15.47 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $16.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.26 billion to $16.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. TheStreet raised shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. William Blair started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.25.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano purchased 10,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $968,937.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and sold 158,965 shares worth $16,323,313. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 96.6% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 229.4% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $4.74 on Thursday, reaching $105.26. 217,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,631,576. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $92.06 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.47 and a 200 day moving average of $107.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.50 billion, a PE ratio of 54.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.83.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

