Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,363 Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of A. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 142.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 62,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 422,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,520,000 after acquiring an additional 20,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.9% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 164,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,346,000 after acquiring an additional 16,234 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

NYSE:A opened at $150.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.64 and a 200-day moving average of $156.90. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.47 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 19.80%.

A has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.71.

In related news, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $121,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,969 shares of company stock valued at $470,727 over the last three months.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.