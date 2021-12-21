Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 342 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 25.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 32,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VV opened at $212.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $213.61. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $171.48 and a one year high of $221.27.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

