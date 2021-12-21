Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1295 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by 5.0% over the last three years.

Shares of FLC opened at $22.50 on Tuesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $22.17 and a 12 month high of $25.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.84.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock. The company invests in traditional preferred stock, trust preferred securities, and hybrid securities that have characteristics of both equity, and debt securities.

