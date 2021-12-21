Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.99% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company focusing on the research, development and manufacturing of products that save water and energy. The Company develops and manufactures products such as WaterSavr, Heatsavr and Ecosavr. The Company also offers thermal polyaspartate biopolymers (TPAs) for oil fields, agricultural industry, irrigation, detergents, personal care products and cosmetic products. Flexible Solutions International, Inc is based in Victoria, Canada. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FSI. Greenridge Global upgraded Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded Flexible Solutions International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Flexible Solutions International stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.67. The company had a trading volume of 93,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,891. Flexible Solutions International has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.24 million, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.52 million. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 11.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flexible Solutions International in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Flexible Solutions International in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flexible Solutions International in the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 19.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 99,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

