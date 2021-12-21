FLIP One Day Trading Volume Reaches $818.00 (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 42% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. FLIP has a market capitalization of $683,828.84 and approximately $818.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FLIP has traded 46.6% higher against the US dollar. One FLIP coin can currently be purchased for $0.0122 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FLIP alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00039142 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006736 BTC.

About FLIP

FLIP (CRYPTO:FLP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

FLIP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.