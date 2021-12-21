Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fluent Inc. provides data-driven performance marketing services. The company is the trusted acquisition partner for both established and growing brands. It creates marketing programs which deliver better digital advertising experiences for consumers and measurable results for advertisers. Fluent Inc., formerly known as COGINT INC, is headquartered in New York City. “

Get Fluent alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FLNT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Fluent has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.48. The company has a market cap of $168.94 million, a P/E ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 2.74.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). Fluent had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 6.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fluent will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ryan Schulke acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.53 per share, with a total value of $25,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Matthew Conlin acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 45,000 shares of company stock worth $89,800 over the last three months. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Fluent by 103.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,602 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluent in the second quarter worth $29,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Fluent by 146.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fluent in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluent in the second quarter worth $59,000. 32.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment include delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represent the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fluent (FLNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.