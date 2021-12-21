ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Shares Gap Up to $21.71

ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.71, but opened at $22.85. ForgeRock shares last traded at $22.85, with a volume of 600 shares.

A number of analysts recently commented on FORG shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.40.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.64.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.37 million. On average, analysts forecast that ForgeRock Inc will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 64,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $1,617,142.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $233,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,256 shares of company stock valued at $4,644,185 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORG. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,930,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,253,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,466,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,927,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,359,000. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG)

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.