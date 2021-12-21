Foster & Motley Inc. Makes New $219,000 Investment in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 33,696 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 221,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,715,000 after acquiring an additional 25,107 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 73.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chemours alerts:

In other news, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 17,482 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $521,837.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David C. Shelton sold 9,886 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $294,009.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,336 shares of company stock valued at $3,806,890 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CC opened at $31.35 on Tuesday. The Chemours Company has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $38.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.02.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. Chemours had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 72.01%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is 42.74%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.