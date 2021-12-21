Foster & Motley Inc. Purchases 96 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,244 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 9,789 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in Visa by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 441,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $98,267,000 after purchasing an additional 93,620 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Visa by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 81,403 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $18,131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,646 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Visa by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 9,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa stock opened at $208.74 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.10 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.14. The stock has a market cap of $401.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 26.64%.

V has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.73.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,580 shares of company stock worth $12,920,510. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

