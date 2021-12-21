Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 347 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 22.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 215,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,404,000 after purchasing an additional 40,147 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 35.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 167.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.7% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 32,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

In related news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $100,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sonoco Products stock opened at $55.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.09 and its 200 day moving average is $62.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.79. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $54.82 and a one year high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently -110.43%.

Separately, Bank of America lowered Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.