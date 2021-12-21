Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) in a report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$167.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on FNV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$191.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Eight Capital raised Franco-Nevada from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$200.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. CIBC raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a C$156.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$196.21.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at C$172.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$33.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of C$133.63 and a 52 week high of C$205.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$175.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$180.17. The company has a quick ratio of 11.47, a current ratio of 13.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.09. The company had revenue of C$398.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$403.74 million. Equities analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

In related news, Senior Officer Adrian Wong sold 750 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$164.53, for a total transaction of C$123,396.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 534 shares in the company, valued at C$87,858.49. Also, Senior Officer Paul Brink sold 6,677 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$170.19, for a total value of C$1,136,363.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 215,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$36,657,396.41. Insiders sold 19,027 shares of company stock worth $3,315,002 over the last ninety days.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

