Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:FBRT)

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.285 per share on Monday, January 10th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock opened at $14.69 on Tuesday. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $14.26 and a 1-year high of $17.74. The company has a market capitalization of $645.63 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 113.60, a current ratio of 113.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

