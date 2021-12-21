Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Stock Position Reduced by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 52.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,412 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 31,566 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 139,403 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,460,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 190,591 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,097,000 after buying an additional 51,272 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 30,429 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 708,864 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $22,627,000 after purchasing an additional 127,740 shares during the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BEN. Bank of America began coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.50 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

BEN opened at $32.14 on Tuesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.96 and a 12 month high of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.17.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

In other news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $358,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 3,604,359 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $43,000,002.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.