Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages have commented on FSNUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. HSBC began coverage on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FSNUY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.51. 103,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,554. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.20. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $9.33 and a 52-week high of $14.81.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services.

