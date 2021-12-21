FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN) by 385.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,226 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January were worth $4,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $33.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.78 and a 200-day moving average of $33.29.

