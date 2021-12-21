FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the November 15th total of 61,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

FTAC Hera Acquisition stock opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.78. FTAC Hera Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HERA. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,194,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,500,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,900,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $557,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,950,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

