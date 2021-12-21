FY2023 EPS Estimates for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Increased by KeyCorp

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avangrid in a research note issued on Thursday, December 16th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.14 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.05. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avangrid’s FY2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Avangrid from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

NYSE AGR opened at $48.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Avangrid has a 1-year low of $44.02 and a 1-year high of $55.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.02 and a 200-day moving average of $52.03. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.32.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Avangrid by 24.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,165,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,767 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1,755.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 457,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,214,000 after buying an additional 432,446 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 23.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,677,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,296,000 after buying an additional 313,371 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 144.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 521,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,822,000 after buying an additional 308,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 421.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 349,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,974,000 after buying an additional 282,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.37%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

