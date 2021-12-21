GamerCoin (GHX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.01 Million

GamerCoin (CURRENCY:GHX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One GamerCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0847 or 0.00000174 BTC on major exchanges. GamerCoin has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and $2.01 million worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GamerCoin has traded up 10.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GamerCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00051332 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,969.60 or 0.08165529 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,712.19 or 1.00201671 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.06 or 0.00072124 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00047063 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002638 BTC.

About GamerCoin

GamerCoin’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 351,048,563 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom

Buying and Selling GamerCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamerCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GamerCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GamerCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GamerCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GamerCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.