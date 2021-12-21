GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GAN Limited is a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions predominantly to the U.S.land-based casino industry. It developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK(TM), which it licenses to land-based casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming and virtual Simulated Gaming. GAN Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Shares of GAN stock opened at $8.53 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.87. The firm has a market cap of $359.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.37. GAN has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $31.81.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). GAN had a negative net margin of 22.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GAN will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other GAN news, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit sold 42,184 shares of GAN stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $555,985.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit sold 155,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $1,902,267.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 197,848 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,377. Corporate insiders own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAN. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of GAN by 155.7% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,769,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,332 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in shares of GAN by 56.8% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,725,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,359,000 after acquiring an additional 625,009 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of GAN by 36.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,256,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,098,000 after acquiring an additional 607,192 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of GAN by 36.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,010,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,898,000 after acquiring an additional 539,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of GAN by 384.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 402,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after acquiring an additional 319,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.71% of the company’s stock.

GAN Company Profile

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

