Gatechain Token One Day Volume Reaches $20.82 Million (GT)

Gatechain Token (CURRENCY:GT) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Gatechain Token coin can now be bought for $0.58 or 0.00005303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gatechain Token has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Gatechain Token has a total market cap of $45.63 million and approximately $20.82 million worth of Gatechain Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004550 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00039270 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006682 BTC.

Gatechain Token Profile

GT is a coin. It launched on May 9th, 2019. Gatechain Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,490,073 coins. The official website for Gatechain Token is gatechain.io . The official message board for Gatechain Token is medium.com/@gatechain . Gatechain Token’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

Buying and Selling Gatechain Token

