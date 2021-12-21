Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Given New $475.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from $560.00 to $475.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $561.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.48.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $346.18. 959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,134. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $426.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $419.56. Generac has a one year low of $214.41 and a one year high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The business had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Generac will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total value of $2,012,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $11,038,100 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 2,700.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Generac by 462.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generac in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

