General American Investors Co. Inc. Has $9.68 Million Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

REGN opened at $603.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $621.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $606.02. The company has a market capitalization of $64.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $686.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $662.50, for a total transaction of $76,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total value of $4,638,267.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,195 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,241. Corporate insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $712.75.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.