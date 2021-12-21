GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Rating Increased to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has C$56.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$50.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

