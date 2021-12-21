Girard Partners LTD. Cuts Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Girard Partners LTD. cut its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.83.

In other news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $202.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.72. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.70 and a 12 month high of $246.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.97%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

