Girard Partners LTD. Has $119,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Girard Partners LTD. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 95.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,337 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775,572 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,321,334 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 86,873,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774,534 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,515,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,862,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,700,000 after acquiring an additional 288,952 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA opened at $49.38 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $53.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.31.

