Girard Partners LTD. Has $154,000 Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Girard Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 79.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,544 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 5,907 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BA. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 105.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 157,472 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804,423 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,948,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,415 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 309.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,439,951 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $133,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,283 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at $223,059,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 13.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $781,893,000 after acquiring an additional 397,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock opened at $188.48 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $185.26 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.63 and a 200-day moving average of $221.79.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.29.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

