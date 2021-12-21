Girard Partners LTD. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Girard Partners LTD. cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 95.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,452 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 9,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $47.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.63. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $47.49 and a twelve month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

