Girard Partners LTD. Sells 13,706 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB)

Girard Partners LTD. trimmed its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) by 93.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,706 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HYMB. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 154.9% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 20,925.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 39.7% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 492.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYMB opened at $59.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.31. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $58.50 and a 52 week high of $61.18.

