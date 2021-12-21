Girard Partners LTD. Sells 32,930 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Girard Partners LTD. decreased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,930 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDYG. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 13,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

Shares of MDYG opened at $77.15 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.43 and a 1 year high of $84.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.55.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.