Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Shares Sold by Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,998 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Land comprises 2.6% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.55% of Gladstone Land worth $3,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LAND. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Gladstone Land by 113.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,666,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,283 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Gladstone Land during the second quarter worth about $14,436,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Gladstone Land during the second quarter worth about $5,363,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gladstone Land by 9.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,800,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,330,000 after purchasing an additional 156,400 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Gladstone Land by 209.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 118,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LAND. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Gladstone Land from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gladstone Land currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Gladstone Land stock opened at $30.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.67. Gladstone Land Co. has a 1 year low of $14.17 and a 1 year high of $31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.91.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.20). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 2.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0452 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is currently -154.29%.

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

