Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.88.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Glaukos from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens raised Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of GKOS opened at $42.90 on Tuesday. Glaukos has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $99.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.60, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.47 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.46.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.37. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $74.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 120.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,797,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $182,909,000 after buying an additional 2,076,511 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 94,784.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,105,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,242 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 17,470.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 672,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,408,000 after acquiring an additional 668,934 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the third quarter valued at $20,746,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the second quarter valued at $18,778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology.

