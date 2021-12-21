Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTII) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTII) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 364,200 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the November 15th total of 302,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 352,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of Global Tech Industries Group stock opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.37. Global Tech Industries Group has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $4.55.

Global Tech Industries Group Company Profile

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc engages in the acquisition of companies. Its subsidiaries and affiliates operate in the following sectors: intellectual properties, proprietary systems, trade secrets in the bioscience, green-tech and global health technologies, and other new and emerging businesses.

