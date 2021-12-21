Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 9.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLOB. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 0.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 114,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,163,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the second quarter worth about $24,003,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 3.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 3.6% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 15,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 13.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLOB opened at $267.38 on Tuesday. Globant S.A. has a 1-year low of $188.67 and a 1-year high of $354.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 129.17 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.02.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $341.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.80 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Globant’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLOB. Wedbush lifted their target price on Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.90.

About Globant

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

