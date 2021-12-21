Glynn Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Glynn Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the period. Okta makes up 5.5% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Glynn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $62,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Okta by 37.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,239,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,901 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Okta by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,962 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Okta by 122.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,797,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,745,000 after buying an additional 990,869 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the second quarter valued at $228,650,000. Finally, Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the second quarter valued at about $223,669,000. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $218.91 on Tuesday. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.78 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $240.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. The company had revenue of $350.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current year.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Okta from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Okta from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Okta from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.25.

In other news, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $718,377.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $212,955.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,186 shares of company stock worth $14,920,813. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

