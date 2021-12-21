Glynn Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,337 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Glynn Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems accounts for 2.3% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Glynn Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Veeva Systems worth $26,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEEV. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,279,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at $118,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.25, for a total transaction of $1,581,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,627 shares of company stock valued at $7,158,200 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $250.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.78. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $235.74 and a twelve month high of $343.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.60.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $296.00 to $282.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.61.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

