Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 826 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.50.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SYK opened at $247.77 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $220.90 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $261.36 and its 200-day moving average is $263.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.43 billion, a PE ratio of 49.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.70%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

