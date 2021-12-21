Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $305,000 Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 28.6% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 16.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

In other news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,550,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Sarah N. Nielsen purchased 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.76 per share, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,058 shares of company stock worth $2,349,690. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $61.32 on Tuesday. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $64.46. The stock has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 4.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.59.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 72.26%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

