Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 800 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,147,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,027,000 after acquiring an additional 50,723 shares in the last quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 504,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,338,000 after acquiring an additional 33,454 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 155,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,711,000 after acquiring an additional 9,378 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 838,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,687,000 after buying an additional 35,704 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $81.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.87. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.93 and a 12-month high of $82.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

