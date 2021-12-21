Gold Resource Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 2,349 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 851% compared to the average volume of 247 call options.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GORO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.67. The stock had a trading volume of 10,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,490. Gold Resource has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $3.78.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.03 million for the quarter. Gold Resource had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 2.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that Gold Resource will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Gold Resource during the second quarter worth $29,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Gold Resource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 37.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on GORO shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Gold Resource in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Resource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.

