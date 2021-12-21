Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Holdings Lifted by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 16.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,294,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,369,000 after buying an additional 179,911 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 8.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,062,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,816,000 after buying an additional 84,695 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 17.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 947,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,567,000 after buying an additional 140,723 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 30.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 651,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,753,000 after buying an additional 152,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the third quarter worth approximately $11,876,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GSBD opened at $18.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.42. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $20.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.20.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $96.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.71 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 70.76% and a return on equity of 13.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.48%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 73.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

