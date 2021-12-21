Goodwin Investment Advisory Acquires Shares of 2,662 Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $538,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 935.9% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 55,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 50,536 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB opened at $54.98 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $54.19 and a one year high of $55.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.08.

