Goodwin Investment Advisory Has $4.09 Million Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Goodwin Investment Advisory decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,028 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Goodwin Investment Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Goodwin Investment Advisory owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $4,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 20,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000.

Shares of VDE stock opened at $74.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.35. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $50.59 and a 12 month high of $84.21.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

