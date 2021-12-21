Goodwin Investment Advisory Makes New Investment in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 481 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,754,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its position in Medtronic by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,416,000 after acquiring an additional 25,767 shares during the period. Wafra Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 40,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its position in Medtronic by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 228,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,589,000 after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.52.

Medtronic stock opened at $99.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $98.38 and a 52 week high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 72.62%.

In other Medtronic news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,010 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.