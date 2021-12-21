Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s (GSF) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

LON:GSF opened at GBX 117 ($1.55) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £403.69 million and a P/E ratio of 7.27. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 102 ($1.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 117.50 ($1.55). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 115.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.43%.

