Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s (GSF) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2021

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

LON:GSF opened at GBX 117 ($1.55) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £403.69 million and a P/E ratio of 7.27. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 102 ($1.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 117.50 ($1.55). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 115.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.43%.

