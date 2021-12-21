Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Buys 989 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IGSB. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 37,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 13,159 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 143,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,817,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,179,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,446,000 after buying an additional 73,985 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp increased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 41.7% during the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 32,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 9,565 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGSB opened at $53.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.12 and a 200-day moving average of $54.54. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.76 and a one year high of $55.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

