Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 86,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 901,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,937,000 after purchasing an additional 31,435 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 362,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,056,000 after purchasing an additional 49,668 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $66.57 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.09. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $53.62 and a twelve month high of $67.54.

