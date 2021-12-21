Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 77.1% during the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $112.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.73. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $81.23 and a 12 month high of $112.97.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

