Graft Price Up 85.9% Over Last 7 Days (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 117.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. Graft has a market cap of $251,249.61 and $19.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Graft has traded up 85.9% against the dollar. One Graft coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.13 or 0.00404558 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000144 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000244 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Graft

Graft (CRYPTO:GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork . Graft’s official website is www.graft.network . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A first global, open sourced, payment gateway blockchain network designed for Point-of-Sale. The Graft Blockchain is powered by the Graft token (GRF). The GRF token will enable purchasers to transact and operate services on the Graft platform when it is launched. GRF is required for participation in Graft network activities. About Graft ICO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0idMKBtsPk&t=49sProduct Review: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Os24I_y9bCE “

Buying and Selling Graft

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graft using one of the exchanges listed above.

