Graph Blockchain Inc. (OTCMKTS:REGRF) Short Interest Update

Graph Blockchain Inc. (OTCMKTS:REGRF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,054,400 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the November 15th total of 1,297,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,099,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

REGRF stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,337. Graph Blockchain has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05.

Graph Blockchain Company Profile

Graph Blockchain, Inc engages in the provision of blockchain ssolutions. It includes graphic data analysis and consulting services; implementation of data mining analysis through the use of graph databases; and speed enhancements of blockchain control systems for businesses and government. It operates through the Graph Canada and Graph Korea geographical segments.

